a New York judge overturns everything – Time





The New York Supreme Court overturned the state-imposed requirement to wear an anti-Covid mask in schools and public places, ruling that the governor and the state Department of Health did not have the authority to enforce it, without approval. of the legislator. The CNN reports, adding that despite the sentence, the state Department of Education has stated that schools “must continue to follow the norm”, as it will appeal against the decision of the Court, which will result in an automatic suspension that will restore unequivocally the rule until a new judgment of the Court of Appeal. The obligation had been decided in winter in the face of the spread of infections at a time when the Big Apple was not in a state of emergency. But as said, according to Justice Thomas Rademaker of the New York State Supreme Court on Long Island, “despite good intentions” the local government did not have the power to enforce such a decision.



