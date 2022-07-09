A New York woman received $3,000 for abandoning her flight to Florida | USA

They all have anecdotes of traveling and flights. Megan Keaveny, a real estate broker from New York, boarded a Delta airlines plane from LaGuardia to Florida and never expected what happened to her: win $3,000.

It is that the airline began to offer a monetary reward to passengers who voluntarily abandon the flight, after it was completely full. They first announced that they would give $1,300 to people who abandoned the flight, but Keaveny, 30, decided to wait until they gave more.

“As we were boarding, a gate agent announced, ‘We need 22 people to get off this flight. We’re offering $1,300 to any volunteer,'” Keaveny told CNBC. She added that she texted her boyfriend and her friends that she would only leave if they offered $2,000.

Precisely that happened. And the offer increased to $2,500 and eventually to $3,000. “I almost broke my neck running down the hall,” Keaveny said. She originally paid $358 on her ticket.

This is part of a phenomenon that airlines face. Trips are overbooked and delayed by the number of excess passengers on each trip. “Airlines aggressively tried to capture an expected surge in demand,” said Willis Orlando, flight expert at Scott’s Cheap Flights.

This summer marked as an important one for the airlines, since they anticipated more demand in travel and in flights. There were concerns as the pandemic caused a drop in flight personnel, particularly pilots, according to CNBC.

“The pilot shortage in the industry is real, and most airlines are not going to be able to carry out their capacity plans because there simply aren’t enough pilots, at least in the next five years,” said CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, in a call for quarterly results last April.

It has been the practice of airlines to offer more money to volunteers to abandon the flight for reasons of saving time and getting the flight out on time, and to protect the reputation of the airline.

“If a plane is delayed for two hours due to a drop-off problem, there are not enough crews and pilots to ensure that it does not spread throughout its network,” Orlando told CNBC. “Before the pandemic, they didn’t risk their entire network going down with one or two flights going down,” he added.

As for Kiveany, she took a rescheduled flight and arrived in Fort Lauderdale two hours after her group.