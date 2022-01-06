A newly discovered tree was dedicated to Leonardo DiCaprio

Scientists wanted to pay tribute to the actor for his fight for the environment. The “uvariopsis dicaprio” is the first plant that was given a name in 2022

Flickr Photo | UNclimatechange

Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, have discovered a new tree that grows only in the Cameroon forest known for its incredible biodiversity. The plant, whose official name is Uvariopsis dicaprio, was a tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio. The scientists they wanted to honor the actor for his help in saving a rainforest from deforestation.

A tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio for his help towards the environment

Scientists and environmentalists were in fact horrified when they heard of plans to allow the clearing of large areas of the Ebo forest.

It is about one of the largest relatively untouched rainforests in central Africa. Inside it is home to the Banen people and a host of unique flora and fauna, including highly endangered gorillas, chimpanzees and forest elephants.

International experts have written a letter to the government documenting the precious animal and plant species at risk of extinction. The problem was picked up by DiCaprio, whose social media posts to her millions of followers added momentum to the campaign.

The government subsequently revoked plans to allow logging, although it has not yet officially designated the forest as a national park.

“We think it was instrumental in helping stop the logging of the Ebo forestSaid Dr. Martin Cheek of Kew.

The dicaprio tree is the first new plant to science to be officially named by Kew scientists in 2022, through publication in the scientific journal PeerJ.

This is the Uvariopsis dicaprio tree, in the Ebo Forest in Cameroon. It’s been named after @LeoDiCaprio by @kewgardens in honor of his work to protect the rainforests. @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/fGkbdNLtU6 – Faye Barker (@FayeBarker) January 6, 2022

The small evergreen tropical tree has shiny yellow flowers that grow from its trunk. A member of the ylang ylang family, found only in a small area of ​​the forest is in serious danger of extinction.

It is not the first time that a new species is dedicated to the famous actor. In 2018, a new species of aquatic beetle discovered in Borneo was renamed “Grouvellinus leonardodicaprioi”.

The alarm of scientists: “Millions of species are in danger of disappearing before being discovered”

Last year, Kew scientists have given an official name to more than 200 plants and mushrooms of all the world. These include a pink lily, an insect-catching wild tobacco plant found in Australia, and an orchid with star-like flowers from the island of Madagascar that can grow in the dark.

Many of these new species are already extinct and many are threatened due to deforestation, logging and drought, floods and fires caused by climate change.

Of the 16 new orchid species found in Madagascar, three are thought to be extinct in the wild due to the destruction of their habitat. One has disappeared due to clearing of forests to grow plants for the geranium oil used in the aromatherapy industry in Europe. And a new Cape primrose from Katanga in the Congo is at risk from copper mining.

Until a species has a scientific name, assessing its risk of extinction is nearly impossible, making it very difficult to protect.

Dr. Martin Cheek said the 2021 Spectacular Discoveries list is another reminder that this is our last chance to find unknown species, name and protect them before they go extinct.

“There are still thousands of plant species and possibly millions of fungal species out there that we are not aware of“, he said. “This natural habitat in which they grow, especially forests, but also other habitats, are being destroyed more and more rapidly by us humans without knowing what is there yet.“.

Tag: treeLeonardo Dicaprio









