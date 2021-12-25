Business

a nice contagion starts on board

According to the Miami Herald, at least 55 fully vaccinated crew and passengers on shipping company Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas tested positive for COVID on Wednesday. Last Saturday, the cruise ship departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but was denied access to the ports of Curaçao and Aruba at the news of the infections on board. In short, a beautiful cruise on the high seas, without stopovers, passengers and crew.

An alleged guest on the cruise ship tweeted: “I’m stuck on a cruise ship ridden by Covid …

Of course the passengers are furious and will ask for a full refund, but they could have expected it, even if vaccinated. In a separate incident, 48 people aboard a Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, tested positive last Saturday after returning from a week-long cruise.

Royal Caribbean’s health policy requires that all adults be vaccinated with at least two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Cruise ships have been lauded as one of the safest vacations due to their strict health policies that only allow fully vaccinated adults to enter, but as vaccine efficacy declines and the omicron variant is spreading rapidly throughout the world, these floating luxury hotels have turned into real traps.

Earlier this month, Norwegian Breakaway, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, detected a COVID outbreak despite a fully vaccinated ship.

Cruise Industry News reported that cruise ship operators have tightened preventative measures, such as face masks, due to the increase in virus cases in the United States. However, this will not help prevent infections and more and more Caribbean islands, very fragile microstates, will refuse to disembark these ships. Obviously, without disembarking, the cruise doesn’t make much sense, no matter how luxurious the ships are …

