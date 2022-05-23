a nice gift for Rihanna?

In recent days, a news has amused and panicked the web, especially Dacia fans. The European car brand would offer a car of its choice to Rihanna, in return for not much… than 10,000 likes on a Facebook post. A collaboration considered too easy which annoys Dacia consumers.

Collaborating with a celebrity or a web influencer is an unstoppable trick to gain notoriety. Advertisement, clip… their appearance is a real asset to propel a brand. Unstoppable com’ coup to be preferred! Currently, it is a widely used marketing policy whether for a brand of cosmetics, ready-to-wear and even for automotive companies.

Influencer marketing: the new trend of the moment!

Do you know what influencer marketing is? It is a strategy consisting to use the power of influence of a star or an influencer, for the purpose of promoting a brand or product of any category. In the automotive field, several brands have already launched. Some have even elected celebrities to be their ambassadors. Jaguar, Lexus, or even Audi… the brands seem to be attached to it! This is an extremely effective strategy. In fact, influencer marketing is one of the most widely used digital strategies in the world. And that’s only the beginning !

Dacia feat Rihanna: a “far too easy” partnership!

During a collaboration between brand and celebrity, an exchange of service arises between the two parties. The influencer provides a service such as an advertisement, a placement, etc. In exchange, the advertiser offers him a material or pecuniary consideration or a service. However with Dacia, the condition was simple for Rihanna! No advertising spot, nor an appearance in a clip… None of that. All it takes is for her to convince 10,000 people to like a Facebook post.. In exchange, a car of his choice will be offered to him! Will it be a car from the Romanian brand or something else? We do not know !

A Dacia in Rihanna’s collection?

The Queen of Pop and young mother since last week, has an impressive car collection estimated at more than 2 million euros! The singer hides in his garage the most luxurious cars in the world: Lamborghini Aventador, SLR McLaren, Porsche 997 Turbo, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari 458 Italy… The young singer (or her driver) is spoiled for choice. The question we ask ourselves in relation to this partnership with Dacia is would she be willing to ride in a cheap SUV ? Will a Dacia brand car have a place in his garage? We can’t wait to find out the answer!

