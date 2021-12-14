A Nigerian minister calls for amicable regulation for bitcoin

According to a recent report, Clem Agba, Nigerian Minister for Budget and National Planning, said that uncertainty in cryptocurrency regulation risks denying the government and citizens the ability to maximize the opportunities from technology, ”according to the report.

In February, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a reminder that it had banned financial institutions from facilitating bitcoin-related transactions in 2017 and ordered them to close accounts that had since transacted with cryptocurrency exchanges. The central bank said the decision is necessary to prevent crime and mitigate risks.

With the entry into force of the new ban, the volume of trading in peer-to-peer (P2P) markets has rapidly skyrocketed. By April, bitcoin P2P trading in Nigeria had increased by 27%. Although the CBN had banned financial institutions from dealing with BTC, local media Today AG reported that the central bank has not imposed restrictions on Nigerians’ use of bitcoin. This subtle difference, coupled with Bitcoin’s decentralized and incensurable nature, has allowed citizens to bypass the trading ban and resort to pure P2P solutions to acquire BTC.

Despite being able to circumvent the bitcoin trading ban, Nigerians pointed out that the CBN move was likely related to the “End SARS” protests, which in November last year set out to try to end police brutality. in the country. CBN ordered banks to freeze protesters’ accounts in hopes of stopping campaigns; however, bitcoin provided an outlet for that as well, allowing donations and funding to continue.