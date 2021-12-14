News

A Nigerian minister calls for amicable regulation for bitcoin

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

According to a recent report, Clem Agba, Nigerian Minister for Budget and National Planning, said that uncertainty in cryptocurrency regulation risks denying the government and citizens the ability to maximize the opportunities from technology, ”according to the report.

In February, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued a reminder that it had banned financial institutions from facilitating bitcoin-related transactions in 2017 and ordered them to close accounts that had since transacted with cryptocurrency exchanges. The central bank said the decision is necessary to prevent crime and mitigate risks.

With the entry into force of the new ban, the volume of trading in peer-to-peer (P2P) markets has rapidly skyrocketed. By April, bitcoin P2P trading in Nigeria had increased by 27%. Although the CBN had banned financial institutions from dealing with BTC, local media Today AG reported that the central bank has not imposed restrictions on Nigerians’ use of bitcoin. This subtle difference, coupled with Bitcoin’s decentralized and incensurable nature, has allowed citizens to bypass the trading ban and resort to pure P2P solutions to acquire BTC.

Despite being able to circumvent the bitcoin trading ban, Nigerians pointed out that the CBN move was likely related to the “End SARS” protests, which in November last year set out to try to end police brutality. in the country. CBN ordered banks to freeze protesters’ accounts in hopes of stopping campaigns; however, bitcoin provided an outlet for that as well, allowing donations and funding to continue.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Mila Kunis: from Ukraine with love and a growing career

October 1, 2021

Jennifer Lawrence / Is The Hunger Games Actress Really Pregnant?

September 7, 2021

reconsider. Hellbound: the monsters that come to collect your soul are nothing compared to the social terror that triumphs here

3 weeks ago

On stage, Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to come back to him

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button