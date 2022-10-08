‘A night full of emotions’: This gesture from Dwayne Johnson moved a wrestling fan to tears (video)

A superhero on screen and in real life, this is what this wrestling fan must think after meeting with Dwayne Johnson. This week, the 50-year-old actor was in Mexico to promote Black Adam in which he plays the role of a superhero.

After the screening of this new film from the DC Comics universe, The Rock took part in the walkabout game. He thus spent several minutes with his fans, one of whom will remember this moment all his life. At the edge of the red carpet, the latter hands the actor a wrestling champion’s belt. With a huge smile, Dwayne Johnson grabs the object to sign it. In front of him, the young man visibly extremely touched by this gesture and the meeting begins to tremble on all sides. A few tears are also streaming down her face. The video is touching!

Obviously, The Rock also enjoyed the moment since he shared this video on his Instagram account with the caption: “A night full of emotions. Many tears of joy. Even my cold, dark soul gets a little emotional when I see people start to break down and cry. It is a magnificent thing. THANK YOU MEXICO. I love you too“, said the actor.

No wonder the actor appreciated this meeting, because before being an actor, Dwayne Johnson was a professional wrestler, like his father and grandfather. Rather good, he has also won many titles and awards including the intercontinental champion belt.