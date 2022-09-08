A North Carolina man decided to buy a $20 lottery scratch-off while pumping gas and won $2 million

The Grand Money Scratch-Off game launched last September offering four top prizes of $2 million, now only one of these prizes remains.

Lottery player Joice Hardin Jr., from Gastonia, North Carolina, tried his luck at a $20 scratch-off when he pulled up to a gas station and won a $2 million prize.

Hardin purchased his Grand Money game ticket at the Times Turnaround store on South New Hope Road in Gastonia.

When Hardin arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the award as a $100,000 annuity over 20 years or receive it in a single $1.2 million lump sum payment.

The winner chose to have the lump sum payment of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, he was left with $852,126.

The Grand Money Scratch-Off game launched last September offering four top prizes of $2 million and six prizes of $100,000.

A $2 million dollar prize remains to be claimed and two prizes of $100 dollars.

