A Norwegian DJ buys billboards at Coachella to raise funds for Ukraine

Norwegian DJ Matoma has bought several billboards on the entrance road to Coachella to raise awareness and funds for aid to Ukraine.

The festival is currently celebrating its second weekend in Indio, California, and the billboards have been put up by Matoma in collaboration with the Music Saves UA charity.

Alongside a video of the billboards – which bear the slogan “DROP BEATS NOT BOMBS” and feature the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag – Matoma wrote on Instagram: “Just a few years ago, I played at a festival called Atlas Weekend in the Ukraine before a beautiful crowd of people, just like those who attend Coachella this year.

“Those days of freedom are sadly gone for them, and now bombs are raining down on their cities. These same folks from the Atlas Festival have turned their nightclub into a humanitarian center (!!!), providing supplies and care to those in need of their help.

He added: “This is one of the most inspiring things I have ever seen and it gives me much needed hope. This club was once full of free and happy people, and now driven by a true purpose of goodness it rises to a new and greater purpose. This is the power of music and love.”

See the billboards below and donate to Music Saves UA here.

Hundreds of figures from the world of music and entertainment have posted messages of support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine in recent weeks. Elton John was “heartbroken” by the “nightmare” that civilians live, while Miley Cyrus called for “an immediate end to this violence.”

Several artists have also canceled their planned performances in Russia and Ukraine, including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Iggy Pop, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Franz Ferdinand.

Ukrainian electro-pop duo Bloom Twins recently spoke to NME about the situation in their native country, describing it as “terrifying”. “It has affected us a lot,” said singer Anna Kuprienko. “We were only there two months ago. We were hoping that this situation with Russia would not get to where it has gotten and be resolved.”

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict, or in other ways through Choose Love.

Headlining Coachella 2022 is Billie Eilish -who was accompanied by Hayley Williams, from Paramore, and Damon Albarn, from Blur-, Harry Styles -who did a duet with Lizzo the second weekend and with Shania Twain the first – and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Elsewhere, on the second weekend of Coachella 2022, Billie Eilish presented Girl In Red with a Norwegian Grammy and Kendrick Lamar joined Baby Keem on stage.

Come back to NME throughout the weekend for more Coachella 2022 reviews, news, interviews, photos and more.