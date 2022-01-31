A notebook without ports? Craob X fascinates. Is it the future?

Is called Craob X, it looks like a concept but its arrival on the market may not be that far away. Of this notebook created by an unspecified “Craob Inc.” My Laptop Guide speaks to us in detail, while the official website is at this address.

A distinctive feature of this solution is the total absence of doors. Yes, you read that right, no ports, not even the charging port. Everything is managed by an external magnetic chargerwhich serves both to charge the notebook and to offer several ports, including USB-C, USB-A, Thunderbolt, an SD slot and the headphone jack.

The Craob X will be equipped with a Intel Alder Lake platformprecisely an Intel Core i7-1280P processor (14 cores / 20 threads) with integrated graphics, announced a few weeks ago at CES 2022. Inside there will be room for a maximum of 32 GB of LPDDR5 memorybut also up to 2TB of M.2 storage. As for connectivity, we talk about support for Wi-Fi 6E.

The screen of this notebook is a 13.3 inch 4K UHD + and you can see, in addition to the almost completely absent frames, a hole in the center of the screen for the webcam. A weight of 860 grams about and a thickness of 7 millimeters complete the technical sector.

While waiting to find out more, the mind runs to Meizu Zero, the smartphone “without physical doors” which, having landed on Indiegogo, never reached the required amount and so was abandoned by Meizu itself, branded as little more than a publicity stunt. Let’s hope Craob X doesn’t go the same way.