A notorious repressor, identified in a ‘protection cordon’ of Díaz-Canel in Havana

Cuban activists and journalists once again identified a Cuban repressor in a public operationin this case during a public appearance by Miguel Díaz-Canel part of a tour of a neighborhood in Havana.

“In this video of Diaz-Canel’s visit yesterday to the Electric Division, you can see Lieutenant Colonel ‘Camilo’ (José Luis Méndez), one of the most aggressive and violent State Security agents, at the security cordon”denounced the Cuban journalist José Raúl Gallego on his Facebook profile, where he shared a video uploaded to the networks by an assistant to the event, who later deleted it from his wall.

In the video, of about four minutes, “Camilo” is seen, identified on previous occasions and also photographed by activists whom he repressed, dressed in a red sweater, among the dozens of plainclothes troops who served as a barrier between the ruler and the locals who came out to greet him.

“But next to him there are other people, who must belong to the same repressive body. It would be good for opponents, activists, independent journalists to see this videoof very good quality and with close-ups, Let’s see if they recognize any of those who have repressed them”Gallego added.

“You have to give these people a name and a face, because justice is going to come. It has to come”he underlined.

“Camilo” is seen, among other occasions, in the violent arrest of the ten participants in the peaceful protest of April 30, 2021 in Central Havana. The demonstrators demanded access to the house of Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, on a hunger strike alone and under a strong police operation.

In fact, one of those arrested that day, the young university student Leonardo Romero Negrinidentified him in Gallego’s publication: “Camilo is the one in the red shirt,” he wrote.

Thais Mailen Francoanother of those arrested on that day, added: “This man in the red sweater, on April 30 repressed us and mistreated us, and Personally, he was the one who pushed me and put me headfirst into the police bus.. I confirm that he is this man.”

Romero Negrín added, in response to Franco: “I don’t know if you remember when Infanta and Manglar He was the one who pushed me out when, when he asked about each one’s illnesses, I answered that mine was repression. He is a full-fledged mobster.”

In addition, “Camilo” was identified at the head of another violent operation against activists and relatives of prisoners of 11J who were tried in the Municipal Court of Diez de Octubre.

This week, the legal advice organization Cubalex asked for help to locate an agent of the repressive apparatus of the Cuban regime who would be in the United States.

“He was harassing family members of #11J protesters and now we’re being told he’s in the United States.

Help us spread the word,” said the call, broadcast on Cubalex’s social networks.

The notice indicates that the subject was known as “official Abel”, a false name that State Security agents usually use to avoid being recognized by their true identity, he was dedicated to harassing the relatives of the political prisoners of the Havana municipality from Arroyo Naranjo.

Cubalex released a photo of the alleged agent, who would have traveled to the US as part of the migratory exodus that has worsened in Cuba since the end of 2021.

Especially as a result of the 11J demonstrations and the subsequent wave of repression unleashed by the regime, various activists on the island and exile organizations have put a face and name to the members of the Cuban police apparatus.

One of them, the activist Yanilys Sariegoa resident of Matanzas, last January identified two repressors involved in his arrest as a result of the civic march for change on November 15, Lieutenant Kereyly Aguiar Díaz and Lieutenant Colonel Rogelio Cuesta, and published photographs of both in their social networks.

However, after denouncing, in accordance with current legislation in Cuba, the arbitrary arrests she suffered on November 12 and December 10, 2021, the Prosecutor’s Office of her province dismissed her.

The Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba (FDHC), which develops the “Cuban Repressors” program, added another 29 people to its list earlier this month.. Of these, 18 are judges and prosecutors involved in the trials against 11J protesters in the La Güinera neighborhood of Arroyo Naranjo in Havana.

“These officials, whom for now we are exposing to shame and keeping their data, must know that they have contracted a criminal responsibility that does not expire and that one day they will have to be held accountable for their actions,” said Rolando Cartaya, coordinator of the program.