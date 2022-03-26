A novel surgical procedure is performed in Puerto Rico to correct scoliosis

Two adolescent females, ages 11 and 12, were the first two patients in Puerto Rico to undergo a surgery with a revolutionary technique known as “Vertebral Body Tethering System” (or anchorage of the spine), to correct a problem of scoliosis or spinal deformity.

The novel surgery was performed in the Mutual Aid Hospital by Dr. Humberto Guzmán, an orthopedic surgeon certified in this new technique, together with Dr. Jorge Zequeira, a pediatric surgeon, together with a specialized medical team from the New York University School of Medicine (NYU) led by the also Puerto Rican and specialist in spine surgery, Juan C. Rodríguez Olaverri, who traveled to the Island expressly to assist in the interventions. It is a procedure that, according to Dr. Guzmán, has generated a lot of enthusiasm because, although it is not for everyone, “it seems that it will be an important tool in the surgical management of scoliosis.”

The surgeon explains that in traditional surgery, a fusion surgery of the vertebrae is required and a rigid rod is used to straighten the spine. “It’s still the ‘gold standard’ and it keeps the scoliosis from getting worse, but the movement of the vertebrae that were repaired is sacrificed.”

Instead, with the new technique, a correction is made without fusing the vertebrae, allowing movement. “What it does is manipulate the spine when the patient still has growth. That’s why it’s for well-selected patients with significant scoliosis.”

Doctors Humberto Guzmán and Juan C. Rodríguez Olaverri together with the team that participated in the two scoliosis surgeries that were performed at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. (Supplied)

In this procedure, describes the pediatric orthopedist, anchors or screws are placed, vertebra by vertebra, covering the entire curvature of the scoliosis. Then a special flexible cable is placed that passes between all the anchors and is tightened, in order to correct the curvature.

“This is done so that the opposite side, of the concavity of the curve, can grow. That is why the ‘timing’ of choosing these patients is important so that, during growth, they give the vertebra a new shape, creating the correction of the curve. In the end, when the patient stops growing, he or she has a correction or some vertebrae that have taken on a new shape,” explains Dr. Guzmán, highlighting the benefit of preserving movement and offering patients a better quality of life.

In addition, he explains that hospitalization is similar to that of traditional surgery, but typically what is seen is that patients have less pain and a very positive recovery.

“We are the first to do this type of surgery and the only ones that are approved by the protocol that requires the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). I feel honored to have brought this technique to Puerto Rico because it is important for me, as a surgeon, to have all the skills and techniques that the management of scoliosis and pediatric orthopedics require for the benefit of my people,” says Dr. Guzmán, while He emphasizes that this is one of the main missions for which he has his medical practice in Puerto Rico.

According to the orthopedist, there is a high incidence of scoliosis on the island, a disease that affects females more in their adolescence. But he points out that in most cases they are not surgical because they are small deviations and when the patient stops growing, it does not get worse.

However, when there is a curve, typically 45 to 50 degrees, and it continues to progress even though the patient stops growing, it will eventually become more severe and can cause problems for the person. For example, a degenerative scoliosis, which continues to progress, can cause mobility impairment and cardiopulmonary disease, among other conditions.

Drawing of the anchor that is made to the column with screws and a flexible cable to correct the deviation of the column, (Supplied)

Another difficulty, according to Dr. Guzmán, is that some patients arrive a little late and may not be good candidates for this new procedure.. Above all, because it must be done at a time when the patient has time to grow. “Increasingly, pediatricians are aware of this issue with family members if they see any asymmetry in the body of their children and adolescents. It is important that they tell their doctors because with a simple x-ray and a physical exam, a diagnosis can be made in time, ”he recommends.

It should be noted that scoliosis is considered when there is an abnormal three-dimensional curvature in the spine that can produce an unevenness in the shoulders or hips, protruding ribs or one scapula more prominent than the other.

According to Dr. Guzmán, there are different types of scoliosis that affect children and adolescents, being the ‘idiopathic’ the most common and whose origin is still unknown. “Scoliosis is twice as common in girls as in boys, and although it can occur at any age, it is seen more after the age of 10 while the patient is growing.”