A nuclear fusion reaction generated more energy than required

For many scientists, nuclear fusion is just around the corner and after decades of failure something is finally moving. Recently, in fact, for the first time a nuclear fusion reaction has generated more energy than required to initiate the fusion.

The reaction reached one record power generation of 1.3 megajoules: 8 times more than the experiments conducted just a few months earlier and 25 times more than the experiments conducted in 2018.

Physicists from the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory called this feat “a historic breakthrough for fusion research“. During the melting we reach a temperature similar to that which exists inside the center of a star, that is 100 million degrees Celsius and pressures in excess of 100 billion Earth’s atmospheres.

“Gaining experimental access to thermonuclear burn in the laboratory is the culmination of decades of scientific and technological work spanning nearly 50 years“said Thomas Mason, director of Los Alamos National Laboratory.”This allows for experiments that will test theory and simulation in the high energy density regime“.

The next goal of physicists is to further increase energy efficiency… trying to perfect the great step forward even more. By the way, even Korea recently hit a great record in nuclear fusion.