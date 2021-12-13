https://it.sputniknews.com/20211210/una-nutritionist-tell-what-would-happen-if-smettessimo-di-bere-caffe-14102847.html

A nutritionist tells what would happen to us if we stopped drinking coffee

A nutritionist tells what would happen to us if we stopped drinking coffee

Russian nutritionist Svetlana Panchenko argues that coffee in large quantities threatens liver and heart problems. According to studies, one of its uses … 10.12.2021, Sputnik Italy

Daily consumption of large amounts of coffee negatively affects liver and thyroid functioning, nutritionist Svetlana Panchenko told Sputnik. Nutritionist added that caffeine triggers the release of bile in some people, which in itself can be both good and bad. On the one hand, this acts as a kind of mild laxative; in case of constipation, the effect will be positive. On the other hand, too rapid evacuation of the bolus does not allow the intestine to absorb all the nutrients from it. In addition, coffee stimulates the central nervous system and increases blood pressure. “For hypotensive people, this is a beneficial effect, but for people with normal blood pressure, the abuse of coffee increases the risk of cardiovascular disease,” we warns the nutritionist.

