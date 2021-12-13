Health

A nutritionist tells what would happen to us if we stopped drinking coffee

Daily consumption of large amounts of coffee negatively affects liver and thyroid functioning, nutritionist Svetlana Panchenko told Sputnik. Nutritionist added that caffeine triggers the release of bile in some people, which in itself can be both good and bad. On the one hand, this acts as a kind of mild laxative; in case of constipation, the effect will be positive. On the other hand, too rapid evacuation of the bolus does not allow the intestine to absorb all the nutrients from it. In addition, coffee stimulates the central nervous system and increases blood pressure. “For hypotensive people, this is a beneficial effect, but for people with normal blood pressure, the abuse of coffee increases the risk of cardiovascular disease,” we warns the nutritionist.

Russian nutritionist Svetlana Panchenko argues that coffee in large quantities threatens liver and heart problems. According to studies, its moderate use can provide an important antioxidant function; it is also a source of serotonin. But be careful not to overdo it: it can do great damage.

The daily consumption of large quantities of coffee negatively affects the functioning of the liver and of thyroid, said a Sputnik nutritionist Svetlana Panchenko.

“I advise everyone to give up coffee for at least two weeks, as it can significantly disrupt gastric secretion, so proteins and iron from food will be absorbed worse from food, and pathogenic microflora in the intestine, on the contrary, will begin to grow “, noted the specialist.

The nutritionist then added that caffeine triggers the release of bile in some people, which in itself can be both good and bad. On the one hand, this acts as a kind of mild laxative; in case of constipation, the effect will be positive. On the other hand, too rapid evacuation of the bolus does not allow the intestine to absorb all the nutrients from it. Additionally, coffee stimulates the central nervous system and increases blood pressure.

“For hypotensive people, this is a beneficial effect, but for people with normal blood pressure, the abuse of coffee increases the risk of cardiovascular disease,” warns the nutritionist.

“Two or three cups of high-quality aromatic whole-grain coffee a day can serve as a source of serotonin (the hormone of joy) and lift the mood, but if overused, it can lead to sleep disturbances, irritability, swings. on an energetic and emotional level “(…)” Coffee is on the other hand an antioxidant. It promotes the elimination of minerals from the body. But it is necessary to remember that coffee is addictive “, concluded the specialist.

