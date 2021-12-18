a one-two from Morata and Cuadrado- Corriere.it is enough

from Paolo Tomaselli, sent to Bologna

The Spaniard scores at the beginning of the game, then after a long period of containment, the Colombian closes it in the second half

Signals of Juventus in the middle of the fog. It will not be fireworks at the end of the year, but in the stadium where in May it received the Champions qualification as a gift on the last day, Allegri’s team returns to win and this time it does it without excessive risks and also without wasting too many opportunities: three shots and two goals they are used to improve a scoring average up to now disastrous and to remain clinging to the Eurogroup, waiting for the direct clashes in January and February to say what material this team is made of, which continues to change its structure and men and allows itself a fairly evening against Bologna comfortable, at least for its current standards.

Certainly Mihajlovic’s team has lost their last eleven matches with the bianconeri and with his almost total absence of pressing he remains among the ideal opponents for Madama. The fact remains that Allegri’s 4-3-3, with Bernardeschi and Kean on Morata’s sides to fall back in a defensive 4-5-1, gives some interesting ideas to the coach, constantly looking for an ideal balance and above all a effective dynamism in the middle of the field. With Locatelli on the bench because he is recovering from gastroenteritis, the McKennie-Arthur-Rabiot trio always controls the situation and Juve pushes with Cuadrado and Pellegrini, also putting in that extra bit of aggression requested by Allegri, who also knows well how much the spirit of a team does not come from nothing, but also from the ability to run the game from its part.

And Juve takes very little to cut through the icy fog, courtesy of Soriano who loses the ball in the heart of the field: Morata and Bernardeschi close a golden triangle, with the blue passing the assist under the legs of Theate and the Spaniard who finally scores on the first attempt in the race. Bologna makes Arnautovic suffer from loneliness, but with Svanberg he still tries to pick up the pace on the left. The Swede also came close to equalizing in acrobatics, while at the beginning of the second half Szczesny closed a dry shot from Dominguez on his post. Compared to the draw in Venice, Juve does not lose lucidity, but the game does not become neither dirty nor complicated, because Mijalovic’s gang never turns up the volume. And if he barely hints at doing so, De Ligt and Bonucci take care of bringing silence to the somewhat surreal atmosphere of the Dall’Ara, with visibility at times reduced to a minimum by smoke bombs.

The real difference from the week before the Cuadrado factor, who in the absence of Dybala and Cuadrado remains the man capable of pulling out the decisive blow: the Colombian had messed in front of goal, missing two big chances to secure the result. Here, also on the first attempt, he hits the mark with a diagonal from the right, made impregnable by a detour by Hickey. Sometimes it runs well, others less well in essence. But making long-term plans for this Juve is not easy: he can turn 37 points if he beats Cagliari on Tuesday, but with a very tough 74 points final projection to go to the Champions League. So we need continuity, the help of the market (including the outgoing one) and the recovery of Chiesa, Dybala, Chiellini and Danilo. In January Allegri immediately left Naples, Inter (in the Super Cup) and Rome, to understand if the new year can bring another Juve, it will not take long.