a one year old and a thirty year old child. “Fourth dose for over 80s”

In the coming weeks, the elderly and frail subjects will have to redo the vaccine, while confirmation has arrived that the new variant Xe of Covid has arrived in Italy: in the Venetian, the first two cases of the variant born from the combination of Omicron 1 and 2 have been reported. It was contracted by a child of just one year and a thirty-year-old, both not in serious conditions: the symptoms are a little fever, cough and other ailments attributable to the sphere of influenza, from which they are in any case recovering. The sequencing of their two positive swabs was carried out by the Genetics and Cytogenetics Laboratory of the Angelo di Mestre hospital. Virologists and experts were sure that the variant Xe was already circulating in Italy, and the confirmation took place yesterday after a routine check, and it emerged that the two infected subjects have no connection between them. The boy was vaccinated with the first and second doses, while he had not received the third. The child, on the other hand, was not vaccinated because he was less than 6 years old, the age to be admitted to prophylaxis.

MORE INFORMATION









Omicron, deaths on the rise in Italy. But the variant remains less lethal: here’s why

THE FOURTH DOSE

The decision to administer the fourth dose of the vaccine was announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health, the Italian Medicines Agency, Iss and Css. In recent days, both the EMA, the European drug agency and the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, had expressed their views on this issue. The recommendation was clear: to protect the elderly and the frail, another booster is needed. New inoculation, therefore, to those who have reached or exceeded 80 years, the guests of the RSA and all the subjects who are part of the so-called risk categories with an age between 60 and 79 years. However, the fourth dose can only be administered if at least 4 months have passed since the third. “Subjects who contracted Sars-Cov 2 infection after the first booster dose are excluded”.

Meanwhile, the experts breathe a sigh of relief. “The vaccine protects, but among the most fragile, immunocompromised people and now also among the elderly – says Massimo Andreoni, director of Infectious Diseases of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome – we have also seen quite serious and important cases of infection. Unfortunately, the hope that the virus would begin to circulate less with the onset of the milder season was in vain. Therefore, immunity must be strengthened as soon as possible. To prevent the pandemic from continuing to cause deaths and seriously ill, another booster is needed. «The scientific data – Andreoni points out – show how another dose immediately reacquires effectiveness, protecting in a more relevant way, as had happened with the third dose, which had brought a further advantage over the second. 4-6 months after the last vaccination, another administration seems essential in people at greater risk ». Starting, therefore, with the elderly.

«The reinfection rate already 3-4 months after the third dose is high – observes Raffaele Antonelli Incalzi, past president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) -. We are concerned about the correlated risk, which is strictly dependent on multipathology and disability ». Basically, the more a person suffers from medical conditions, the greater the risk that Covid infection will result in a significant illness. «Faced with this situation – says the geriatrician – it seems logical to suggest the fourth dose. It is clear that all subjects can reinfect themselves. But if you have a significant risk profile, the possibility of a major disease always exists ”. The second booster will therefore have to do it for frail people and immunosuppressed people. “The fourth dose keeps the level of antibodies against the spike protein high – says Roberto Giacomelli, director of clinical immunology and rheumatology of the Campus Bio-medico university hospital in Rome -. Older people and people with cancer or disease of the immune system produce fewer antibodies. While in a normal subject the protection of antibodies lasts 6 months, in fragile subjects the time interval could be 4 months and the level of defense drops much more rapidly ».

Meanwhile, the vaccination centers are thinking about how to reschedule the new administrations. «With such an important circulation – observes Andreoni – we have to anticipate the fourth dose. In fact, it was hoped to be able to do it around October-November, with the arrival of a possible new wave. The vaccination centers are working. Someone has been shut down. But since the number of people to be vaccinated has not expanded, it shouldn’t be a problem to reorganize them ».