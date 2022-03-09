A pack with 1000 games seeks to raise money for Ukraine

Days ago Russia began the invasion of Ukraine, something that is causing a humanitarian crisis and the exodus of almost 2 million people. As an initiative to raise funds, on the Itch.io platform we can find a pack with almost 1000 games -991 products in particular- for a donation of at least 10 dollars -the value of the games exceeds 6500 dollars-. All proceeds will go to two organizations, International Medical Corps and Voices of Children.

Pitch in what you can for Ukraine to get this absurdly worth-it bundle of almost 1,000 indie games. Celeste and TowerFall are in there along with many of my faves. Baba is You! Wandersong! Mortician’s Tale! CrossCode! A Short Hike! There’s so MANY!! https://t.co/ihdSfeY8t0— Maddy Thorson (@MaddyThorson) March 8, 2022

“Ukrainian people are under attack. As game developers we want to create new worlds, not destroy the one we have. That’s why we come together to present this charity pack to help Ukrainians survive this challenge,” it can be read. read in its description of a pack with games, tabletop RPGs, and books from over 700 creators.

Of these 991 products, more than 600 have never been in packs. Several developers and publishers have specifically signed on for itch.io to appear in the pack. They ensure that “there is something for everyone”, from music, books, comics, material packs, and of course video games among which stand out Light blue, TowerFall, Baba is You, Wandersong, skatebirds, Mortician’s Tale, cross code or A Short Hikeamong many others.

Nearly half a million dollars has already been raised

At this time, 454,000 dollars of a goal of 1 million have been raised. “We have kept the donation to a minimum, but ask to pay more if you can.. All proceeds will be split 50/50 between the two organizations. We support the Ukrainians and all the people in the world who despise war.”

The games are offered as a download on the itch.io page and in this case, unlike other types of packs such as Humble Bundle, keys for Steam are not included or other stores.