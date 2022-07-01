A panel table was held where the legal aspects inherent to medical practice were discussed – Ministry of Public Health of Tucumán

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Luis Medina Ruiz, participated in it, invited by the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Mateo Martínez.

It was held at the Faculty of Law and was aimed at students of the compulsory final practice of medicine. More than a hundred students participated in person and another 100 virtually.

In this regard, Medina Ruiz, said: “I participated in an interesting initiative by the dean of the Faculty of Medicine, where we talked about the legal ethical conduct of the doctor. It is the first time that I witness this type of panel table and I found it very productive. We have been able to observe the students very committed and listening with great respect”

At the same time that he detailed, “The topics to be discussed were, for example, the importance of clinical history, informed consent, and the fundamentals of communication with the patient, the exercise of empathy and, above all, that the pain outside it hurts us too, so that the doctor’s behavior is forged based on that. We know that we generally choose this profession by vocation, since what we seek is to calm, heal and accompany patients in pain”.

For his part, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine added: “We have had a very valuable experience since our students of the obligatory final practice, which are around 200, were able to have today the true luxury of listening to the Dean of the Faculty of Law. , teacher Cristina Grunauer de Falúthe teacher Diego LammogliaCriminal Chamber, in addition to the presence of the Minister of Public Health of the Province and the head of the General Directorate of Sanitary Control, Dr. Orlando Di Marco “.

“I humbly added my contributions in what was a discussion panel on the legal aspects inherent to medical practice. It seems essential to us that students have the image in their heads that they are about to graduate and that their life for the next 40 years of professional practice will be guided by a kind of two lifelines, the ethical and the legal. Today’s debate has revolved around the legal responsibility of exercising the medical profession”, he explained.

He also stressed that although there is a subject called Legal Medicine in the course, the objective of this meeting was to refresh those contents and concepts. “Their departure from the faculty to join the medical job market is imminent and we wanted to reinforce the need for them to take care of ethical and legal aspects so as not to break the doctor-patient relationship, nor transgress ethical regulations, nor fall into legal risks. The students were very motivated to participate, which concluded with a pleasant training session”, he concluded.

