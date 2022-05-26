A Parisian spy leads behind the scenes at FC Barcelona – Sport.fr

Now president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta would have deceived his club during the transfer of Neymar. The Catalan leader would have pushed for a departure of the Brazilian to Paris to receive more than 10M € in commissions.

Major transfer from the 2017 summer transfer window with the extravagant sum of 222 million euros disbursed by Paris Saint-Germain, the deal concluded with FC Barcelona for the arrival of Neymar Jr is back on the table. Again at the head of the Catalan team after succeeding Josep Mario Bartomeu, Joan Laporta would not be an angel, far from it. The president of Barça would have favored the departure of the Brazilian star to the detriment of the Spanish formation.

According to the latest information published by ABC, Joan Laporta would have pushed for a departure of Neymar towards Paris Saint-Germain to thus receive important commissions. Shortly before the deal was formalized, the Catalan leader created his own company by buying shares in Capital Planat. A company that only managed amounts of less than 800,000 euros before, that year, the latter received staggering sums of €6.9 million and then €4.4 million. Particularly large amounts directly correlated to the transfer of Neymar. The latter would be commissions paid in the transfer of the Brazilian to Paris Saint-Germain. It is now possible to suspect him in the Lionel Messi operation. To be continued…