a party of sex and masks a la ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ in Vigo

Sex between strangers and under the anonymity that a mask gives. It could be the script for a Roman Polanksi movie starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, and it is, but it is also the proposal of a ad of a crazy night in Vigo that has already been removed from the internet. This very Saturday, the radio station Zero Wave echoed this publication on the Milanuncios portal that, who knows, may have already exhausted the “few places“that were available.

Ad “Magic at the First Masquerade Party” was published on September 21 and was on the network until recently. I was told that the next October 21, that is to say, next Friday, a party will be organized for “the first time in Galicia” where “the limits will be pleasure and dreams and desires will be confused with reality”, he explained.

The proposal published in Milanuncios.

The cost to participate in such an exclusive party is 100 euros “if you come alone” and of 150 euros in the case of going as a couple. Half is paid in advance and the other part, a day before, to receive the address of the party, which claims to be a “wonderful setting”.

In addition, the claim warns that in the price “drinks, oils, the occasional toy, showers, pool, balloons and pleasure” are included. The two mandatory conditions to attend, the same as in the film ‘Eyes Whide Shut’: a mask and sexy lingerie. “Do you want to come to a real masquerade party where you can make your darkest and most hidden desires come true?”, the notification suggested.