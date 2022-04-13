A passerby, rebuked while recording the scene of Freddy Rincón’s accident

MWhile all of Colombia prays for the recovery of the former soccer player Freddy Rincón after the serious accident traffic that suffered early Monday morning in Cali continue to come to light more details of what happened.

A video circulates on social networks in which a former player allegedly has an altercation with a passerby that he was recording the accident with a cell phone. Rincón would have prohibited the person who had the telephone from continuing with the recording to the point of come to chase him to try to snatch him away. However, this version would collide with the seriousness of Rincón’s state of health, that he was immediately transferred to a clinic to undergo surgery.

According to witnesses of the accident, the former soccer player was driving the damaged car intoxicated, information that has not been confirmed by the authorities. What does seem certain is that the vehicle crossed the intersection without respecting the traffic light in red that belonged to him.

Rincón, 55 years old, is a sports commentator in the media. The midfielder is remembered because he scored the goal with which Colombia equalized 1-1 with Germany in the 1990 World Cup in Italytie with which the coffee team qualified for the first time to the round of 16 of a World Cup.

In addition to playing in real Madrid (1995-1996), he also did it with the Naples Italian (1994-1995) and with Brazilian clubs Palmeiras, Santos and Cruzeiro.

He also played in Corinthiansfrom Sao Paulo, a club with which he won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000 and who considers him one of his great idols.

In Colombia he defended the colors of the Independent Santa Fe and America de Cali.