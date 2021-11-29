News

A PASSION FOR PHOTOGRAPHY with Maurizio Galimberti Event in Milan

As part of the exhibition “THE EYE OF THE MILANESE – 90 years of the Milanese Photographic Circle“, on Tuesday 30 November at 6 pm the talk”A passion for photography“. Photographer Maurizio Galimberti will talk about the passion for photography that becomes a profession and will comment on the video interview with maestro Gianni Berengo Gardin created specifically for the exhibition space, which will be screened on that occasion. The meeting will be moderated by Roberto Mutti, curator of the exhibition.
Cocktail will follow. Free admission with limited places.
Reservations at :occhiodelmilanese@circolofotograficomilanese.it

-Maurizio Galimberti is an internationally renowned photographer and artist, famous for working almost exclusively with Polaroid with which he has developed a very personal manipulation technique in which he breaks down and reassembles the image to form his mosaics. His portraits are famous, featuring famous people, from Johnny Depp to Lady Gaga, from Robert De Niro to Umberto Veronesi. The “Mosaic” soon became the technique for portraying not only faces, but also landscapes, architecture and cities.


