A patch instead of a syringe for vaccination

Development of an alternative to injections would be possible thanks to a 3D printer.

This patch, adhered to the skin for a period of time, painlessly delivers the vaccine to the body. Photo: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America.

Technology in favor of health, this is how it is developed, a patch created by means of a 3D printer that could become in the future a vaccination alternative that demonstrates better functionality than a normal injection.

The researchers first tested the patch on mice to measure how well the vaccine transferred and to see how the immune system reacted.

The evaluation showed that T cells and antibodies stimulated by the vaccine reached a concentration between 10 and 50 times higher in the blood after vaccination with the patch, in comparison with hypodermic injection classic.

The study, in its early stages carried out in experimental animals, with vaccine model components, yielded good results and strengthened the immune system, surpassing the efficacy of an injection with conventional needles, described by the team of doctors and nanoengineers, who would seek to demonstrate that this system would also save vaccines because a less concentrated dose would suffice.

This patch, adhered to the skin for a period of time, painlessly delivers the vaccine to the body through this printed patch, which has microneedles, precisely aligned in a polymer base and are the perfect diameter to penetrate the surface of the skin. skin, thus being considered as a painless variant, with an autonomous application, since it can be applied without the need to go to a specialist.

The scientific team led by Joseph M. DeSimone of Stanford University hopes that the resulting production improvements of advances in 3D printing make patches soon available for application.

The system, tested with model vaccine components, could easily be turned into a vaccine against COVID-19, influenza, measles or hepatitis, say the study authors, who also clarify that research on microneedle patch systems as a technical innovation it has been taking place all over the world for some time, opening up the possibility of better results in the future.

Source consulted here.