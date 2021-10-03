a patch led to the creation of Ethereum and NFT

Ethereum and the blockchain behind cryptocurrency Ether they NFT, was created by a programmer named Vitalik Buterin, all due to a patch of World of Warcraft. In addition, the 27-year-old has also contributed to several open source projects.

In his bio, Ethereum creator Buterin writes that after playing World of Warcraft during the period from 2007 to 2010 and after that Blizzard removed the damage component from the warlock spell named Siphon Soul, realized what horrors centralized services could bring. So shortly thereafter he decided to quit the MMPORPG experience.

Later he decided to enter the world of Bitcoin starting to write for a blog called Bitcoin Weekly, soon with Mihai Alisie founded Bitcoin Magazine and then left university to focus on cryptocurrencies, with the idea of ​​Ethereum in 2013 he was then in charge of NFTs, systems that allow you to certify digital rarity of a good. The whole is based on blockchains, the digital equivalent of a transaction ledger and powered by cryptocurrency proof-of-work security systems.

Ether, the currency used to complete transactions on the Ethereum network, and Bitcoin have many important similarities. They are both cryptocurrencies rooted in blockchain technology. This means that independent computers around the world voluntarily maintain a list of transactions, allowing you to check and confirm the history of each coin.

Today Ethereum is considered by many to be the most promising cryptocurrency, perhaps superior to Bitcoin, and Buterin became the youngest billion ever. Now, the Russian can look back on that distant nerf of World of Warcraft in a much more positive way, since it was a real fortune for him, which in a few years changed his life radically.