a patch led to the creation of Ethereum and NFT

World of Warcraft Classic

Ethereum and the blockchain behind cryptocurrency Ether they NFT, was created by a programmer named Vitalik Buterin, all due to a patch of World of Warcraft. In addition, the 27-year-old has also contributed to several open source projects.

In his bio, Ethereum creator Buterin writes that after playing World of Warcraft during the period from 2007 to 2010 and after that Blizzard removed the damage component from the warlock spell named Siphon Soul, realized what horrors centralized services could bring. So shortly thereafter he decided to quit the MMPORPG experience.

