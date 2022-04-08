A patent shows the possible design of AMD Zen 5

Many rumors have been saying that Zen 5 will use a hybrid core design like Intel has done with Alder Lake-S. If confirmed, Zen 5 processors would have high-performance core blocks and high-efficiency core blocks, all working together depending on the demands of the applications being used.

AMD did not resort to this type of design before Intel because it did not need it. The company preferred to use a modular design (MCM) to overcome the problems and limitations that the classic monolithic core design was beginning to impose, and this has worked very well for them in recent years. Although AMD has a lot of room thanks to the modular design that it has been adopting since Zen, this does not mean that it could also consider the jump to a hybrid design to improve the multithread performance of its processors, reducing costs and maximizing efficiency.

A hybrid configuration would allow AMD to pack more efficient cores while taking up less package space, and use that space savings to beef up high-performance cores by adding, for example, more L3 cache. There are so many possibilities that would open up with that new hybrid core design, so it makes sense that AMD decides to use it at some point.

It’s not confirmed yet but a leaked patent indicates just that, that AMD could use a modular type design combining high-performance and high-efficiency cores with Zen 5. Those high-efficiency cores could be a stripped down version of the high-performance cores. , trimmed at the L3 cache level and perhaps also the FPU, something similar to what AMD did, for example, with the Zen 2 cores used by the PS5 and Xbox Series X APUs.