a pathology worth 500 euros

A disability allowance of up to 522 euros for HDL and LDL cholesterol. When is it possible to get it and which pathologies it is associated with.

Italians are lovers of good food and they hardly give up a large meal. the Mediterranean diet is among the best and most appreciated in the world but, it is well known, not all foods have an impact positively on health. The general advice is never to overdo it, but often it’s not just a wrong diet that causes problems. Some diseases are genetic and hereditary. High cholesterol, for example, can be caused by both causes. Regardless of the origin, it can become a rather dangerous pathology that can be associated with a disability allowance.

Disability allowance for high cholesterol

In our body we have two types of cholesterol, good and bad. The first, HDL, is related to high-density lipoproteins. The second, LDL, relates to low-density lipoproteins. If the LDL values ​​are much higher compared to the HDL values ​​we speak of hypercholesterolemia, a dangerous condition that is devoid of major symptoms.

Bad cholesterol, therefore, can cause severe disabling diseases as well as sudden death. If the pathology is invalidating the health ticket exemption and may also involve the provision of a disability allowance. The amount is 291 euros.

What diseases allow you to get 291 and 522 euros

If bad cholesterol is present beyond the limits it settles on walls of arterial vessels obstructing the passage of blood. If it comes to prevent this passage, they could arise thrombosis and unleash ischemic stroke, peripheral arterial disease or heart disease ischemic. We understand that these are disabling pathologies that can also cause the death of the person. In this case it is up to disability allowance which could be associated with an attendance allowance if the disability caused by bad cholesterol creates difficulty walking and to perform normal daily tasks.

To obtain the disability allowance it will be necessary to have a disabling percentage equal to or greater than 74% and up to 99%. It will be a special commission to establish the degree of disability and therefore confirm the disbursement of the indemnity or not. The percentage of the 100% triggers Law 104 and the right to allaccompanying allowance. In this case, in addition to the check from 291 euros you would also get i 522 euros attendance allowance.