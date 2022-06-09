“A patisserie in Notting Hill”: somewhat cloying cake | British comedy-drama, theatrical release only

A patisserie in Notting Hill 5 points

love sarahUK, 2020.

Address: Elizabeth Schroeder.

Screenplay: Mahalia Rimmer, Jake Brunger, and Eliza Schroeder.

Duration: 97 minutes.

Interpreters: Celia Imrie, Shelley Conn, Shannon Tarbet, Rupert Penry-Jones, Bill Paterson.

Premiere: in rooms only.

Nope: A patisserie in Notting Hillby Eliza Schroeder, has no connection to the famous romantic comedy A place called Notting Hill (1999), starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, despite the fact that their actions take place in the same (and now popular) London neighborhood. In fact, in that one at least the name of the neighborhood constituted the original title of it, while in this one its inclusion only appears in the one used for its local premiere. It is true that the bohemian air cool of the district, similar to the one that -gentrification through- can be seen in some areas of Palermo porteño (Palermo 2.0), brings atmosphere and color to the film. However, this punctilious geolocation does not represent any type of dramatic contribution to a story that, modifying some aesthetic details, could happen anywhere else.

Despite the spurious character of its presence in the title, the mention of Notting Hill can be seen as a very specific class allusion. An indicator that the protagonists of what is about to be told will not be workers or speak suburban Cockney, but they will not be rich or famous either. It is instead of upper middle class characters, of good standing, entrepreneurs and, above all, noble character despite not belonging to the British nobility. The film begins with the death of Sarah, a middle-aged woman, just as she was on her way to start the project of installing the aforementioned sweet shop with her best friend. That same day, Sarah’s mother, from whom she was estranged, writes her daughter a letter of reconciliation that now makes no sense. Both women, together with the daughter of the dead woman, decide to honor her memory by opening the premises just as she would have wanted.

Rigorous dramatic comedy A patisserie in Notting Hill It is a story of damaged bonds to which love manages to restore them to health. But the thing will not be without effort. Like sunflowers, those yellow flowers whose phototropic nature allows them to move in search of sunlight, A patisserie in Notting Hill he doesn’t wallow in the darkness of his early scenes. On the contrary, his actions are constantly oriented towards the brighter side of life, without fear of becoming a little cloying, like the delicacies that are exhibited in the windows of the confectionery where the story takes place. Along this path, the film strikes a balance between grace and tenderness that at times are perceived as genuine, and a tendency for the hackneyed, but that never becomes exasperating. In this way, the film cannot avoid revealing its open need to set itself up as a well-intentioned fable with a moralovershadowing a little the final sympathy that can be developed towards their characters.