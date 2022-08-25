A pedestrian noticed that something strange was happening in this Florida community and called the police

LSCO FACEBOOK

The phrase is true: “It feels like it’s Saturday morning.”

Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) officers responded to a call last weekend that had nothing to do with any crime.

According to an LCSO Facebook post that began on a festive note, the ordeal of a flock of ducklings trapped in a sewer in a residential community in Lehigh Acres ended well.

On Monday, an agency spokeswoman told the Miami Herald that a pedestrian realized something was “wrong” and called law enforcement for help. Patrolwoman Kailah Vargo arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of the Fire Department, immediately began work.

After he lifted the manhole cover, Vargo reached in with a bucket and pulled the little ones out, as can be seen in the Facebook video of the incident.

Eleven brothers were rescued, the spokeswoman confirmed.

This story has an even happier ending. Shortly after, the lucky ducklings were reunited with their mom.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on August 24, 2022 10:06 a.m.