a peek into the end-of-year video

A BUDGET AND AN ANTICIPATION – The year is drawing to a close and it is time for car manufacturers to take stock. Like the one traced in a video posted on the social Twitter by the CEO of theAlfa Romeo, Jean-Philippe Imparato, who makes an excursus of his 11 months at the helm of the snake, underlining the most important moments. In the video, lasting just over a minute, you can see the new special editions of Stelvio and Giulia, 6C Villa d’Este and GT Junior, but also the Giulia GTAm and the commitment to Formula 1, the highest competition in the world. motor sports, and in the Mille Miglia. But the most interesting part of the video is just a few seconds from the end, when for Alfa Romeo we talk about an “electrifying” future, since the outline of what should be theAlfa Romeo Tonal in final version. You can see both the front of the new Alfa Romeo SUV, characterized by the classic trilobo and thin lights composed of three elements, and the rear, where you can clearly see the horizontal headlights which in shape recall those seen in the concept shown in 2019.

A TRUE ALPHA – L’Alfa Romeo Tonale will be presented in March 2022 to arrive in dealerships on 4 June of the 2022. The SUV, about 450 cm long, has a very sporty line and is engineered on the platform of the Jeep Compass, which has been updated together with the suspension “package” to improve dynamic behavior. It will be built in the Pomigliano d’Arco plant. The engine will therefore be housed in a transverse position, with front or all-wheel drive in combination with manual and automatic gearboxes. Under the hood they are expected thrusters endothermic a gas it’s at diesel fuel And rechargeable hybrids, with the latter likely to exceed 239 hp for the Jeep unit. The engine range should also include the 1.6 Multijet turbodiesel and the new four-cylinder 1.5 turbo petrol engine from the FireFly family and equipped with a 48 V light hybrid system, with powers between 130 and 210 HP. The preparations should be called Veloce, Ti and Super.

