a penalty point to the Campania region

The Sports Judge assigned the defeat to the grenades for not showing up in Udine

The Sports Judge made his decision on Udinese-Salernitana, game not played last December due to the non-presentation of the grenade team in Udine. Udinese was awarded the 3-0 victory at the table with a penalty point inflicted on the Campania club on the basis of the penalties provided for in article 53. According to the Judge, Salernitana did not immediately implement the necessary precautions for the dispute of the match.

The Dacia Arena match on 21 December last was not played due to the number of Covid positives within Salernitana for which the ASL had ordered the quarantine obligation.

According to the reasons described by the Sports Judge in the long press release the intervention of the ASL to block the trip, Salernitana herself would have been solicited – “the intervention of the ASL was desired if not directly solicited by the Campania company” – as some emails would demonstrate.

Translated, according to the Judge, Salernitana would not have done everything she could to show up on the field, despite the constraints imposed by the local ASL.

THE MOTIVATIONS

“It does not appear that the complainant company (Salernitana) – explains the sports judge, Gerardo Mastradrea, in motivating its decision – has put in place, from the moment of the initial choice of the transfer methods, all the precautions that, in compliance with the Protocols and according to the criteria of ordinary diligence, would have allowed it to be transferred on a “bill” and in the safety of the team group, isolating the ascertained positivity, in compliance with the general and specific health requirements for the sector. And this, taking into account the timing and modalities of the operational choices and the many discussions held, in the meantime, with the relevant health authority before the final ban on the transfer “.

“On the basis of the general principles, the complainant – he underlines – cannot derive exemption benefit, for ‘sporting’ purposes, from the interdicting provision of theHealthcare company (factum principis), whose genesis he has not seen it as a completely neutral subject destined to suffer only the effects of its occurrence, with the ultimate consequence that it must be subject to the penalties provided for by the same sports system “.

The Iervolino club will now be able to appeal to the FIGC Court of Appeal, in case of non-acceptance there will be the card of the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport.