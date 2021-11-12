A penguin found himself 3,000 kilometers from home

On Wednesday, a specimen of a penguin species that lives only in Antarctica was found on a beach in central New Zealand, at least 3,000 kilometers from its natural habitat. It is not yet known how and why Pingu – the name given to it by the people of the area – has come to make such a long journey: sightings of this type in New Zealand are very rare, but according to scientists they can be a symptom of more changes. deep in ocean ecosystems.

Pingu was spotted by a couple taking a stroll on a beach just south of Christchurch on New Zealand’s east coast. Harry Singh, one of the two people who found it, told BBC that he initially thought it was a stuffed animal: “But then suddenly he moved his head and I realized it was true.”

Singh said that Pingu had not moved for an hour and seemed very tired, so he had thought of turning to a center in Christchurch that deals with the care of penguins (some species live in New Zealand), also to avoid that it could be attacked by dogs or other animals.

The experts of the center contacted by Singh immediately understood that it was a specimen of Adélie penguin (Pygoscelis adeliae). The animal was slightly underweight and dehydrated, but all in all it was fine: after some tests, it was left on a beach in the Banks Peninsula, about ten kilometers from where it was found, from which it is hoped that it will find the way home.

Interesting nature news of the day! An Adélie penguin showed up in Canterbury today from Antarctica. Only one other live Adélie penguin has even been seen in Aotearoa (Kaikoura in 1993). Video taken by Harry Singh, republished with permission. pic.twitter.com/mMfTQmRFWj – Elliot Weir (@elliotjweir) November 11, 2021

Pingu is the third sighting of an Adélie penguin known in New Zealand: two other specimens were found respectively in 1962 and 1993, again on the east coast of the country. Cases like this are very rare, but experts say they could happen more frequently in the future due to climate change.

Philip Seddon More, a professor of zoology at the University of Otago, told al Guardian that Pingu may have been a young penguin, swept to New Zealand by ocean currents after straying too far from Antarctica. Seddon added that although the Adélie penguin population is quite stable at the moment, any more frequent changes in their behavior could be signs of a crisis in the ecosystem they live in.

“All penguin species are like sentinels of the sea,” Seddon said. “When they’re sick, they give us early signs – like canaries in mines – early signs that things aren’t going well.”

– Read also: Help is needed to count walruses from above