“A person can lose up to 50% of their lung function and not present symptoms,” emphasizes an expert.

In Puerto Rico, asthma has a higher prevalence in the population, which is in an age range of 45 to 54 years.

Dr. Álvaro Aranda, pulmonologist specialist in internal medicine and lung disease. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“A person You can lose up to 50% of your lung function and not present symptoms”, said the specialist, Dr. Álvaro Aranda, in an exclusive interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, while he stated that you can live normally, for what is little sensitive expect to have shortness of breath.

The asthma is a chronic disease which causes the airways to swell and narrow, leading to difficulty breathing, as well as wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing. In Puerto Rico, some 430,000 people suffer from asthma.

There are a high incidence of asthmawhat’s more, “a lot of people have in house a therapy machine for asthma”, highlights the pulmonologist, who added that according to studies, after black Americans, Hispanics are the population that suffers the most from asthma and the highest incidence number Puerto Rico has it, in addition to being more severe asthma.

Although there are no established studies on genetics, it is inferred that genetic factors could be involved in the onset of asthma, in addition to others, so the incidence is higher than in other populations.

“Every human being should avoid strong odors or smoke,” says the specialist, however, asthmatics are much more sensitive to aspects of the environment that they cannot control. He must also be careful about what he eats, because there are allergens that are ingested and this leads to allergic reactions that can trigger asthma.

The degree of overweight is also associated with greater exacerbation of asthma and a person Obese responds less to treatment for asthma, points out the doctor.

“After the rains, the humidity remains in the environment and this causes visits to the asthma emergency room”, highlights Dr. Aranda, who also points out that asthma is a lifelong disease.

In recent years, some doctors have turned to biological treatments in order to control asthma.

Asthma is caused by a inflammation in the airwaysso when an asthma attack occurs, the lining of these airways becomes inflamed and the muscles around them tighten, reducing the amount of air that can pass through them.

Some common asthma triggers are:

· Animals;

· dust mites;

· chemicals in the air or in food;

· changes in weather;

· certain medications;

· mold;

· pollen;

· strong emotions (stress);

· respiratory infections, such as the common cold;

tobacco smoke, among others.

