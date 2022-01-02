A person illegally crossed the South Korean border to enter North Korea, a very rare occurrence

South Korean military authorities said on Saturday evening a person illegally crossed the border separating the country’s territory from the “demilitarized zone” (DMZ), that is, the strip of land beyond which North Korea lies. . It is estimated that more than 30,000 North Koreans have fled their country over the past thirty years to escape poverty and dictatorship and find better living conditions in South Korea, but it is far more rare for someone to leave South Korea to go to South Korea. North Korea.

South Korean authorities said the unidentified person was seen around 10.40pm in an area close to the demilitarized zone in the eastern part of the country. They specified that the troops that had been mobilized to locate it could not find it and that the North Korean authorities who had warned did not confirm whether they had found it or not.

It is currently unclear if it was actually a South Korean person trying to go to North Korea or if it was a North Korean person who wanted to return to their country after going to South Korea for some reason. It is not even known if it is alive: very few people have tried to move between the two countries through the demilitarized zone, a strip about 250 kilometers long and just under 5 kilometers wide that is patrolled by soldiers on both fronts and where it is estimated that it is find about 2 million mines. As he points out Associated Pressmost North Koreans who have fled to South Korea over the years have fled through China or other countries on the continent.

Although the fighting in the Korean War effectively ended in July 1953, the war between the two countries is officially still ongoing. An armistice was reached between North and South Korea, supported respectively by China and the United States, which decreed an end to the fighting, but a peace treaty was never signed.

– Read also: The president of South Korea wants at all costs to make peace with North Korea