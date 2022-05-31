A personal trainer of celebrities about the keys to lose weight, take note! – Em – 05/31/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Magnus Lygdback I work with Ben Affleck Y Gal Gadot, among others, and helped them prepare for their roles in ‘Batman’ and ‘Wonder Woman’. Now, she shared on her channel Youtube the five meals he eats daily.

This personal trainer has listed a series of tips to put into practice to lose weight and lose weightas published by ‘Men’s Health’.

Other experts recommend exercise to lose weight and lose weight, but the truth is that there are multiple sports, disciplines and activities that involve training the body. Not to mention that there are people who exercise and do not lose weight, or vice versa.

“Today I am going to count everything I eat to try to eliminate the fat that my body does not need,” Lydgback himself said at the beginning of the video. “Although my goal is not to lose weight, these habits contribute to weight loss.” Magnus has indicated that he follows five meals: breakfast, which he calls the first ‘snack’, lunch, the second ‘snack’ and dinner.

According to the publication ‘el confidential. com ‘, to start the day, this trainer usually prepares an omelette with three or four eggs to which he adds salt, pepper, cheese and pesto in small quantities.

In the opinion of the personal trainer, the breakfast he proposes is “healthy” and encourages protein instead of calories. After eating what is the first meal of the day, he pours some powder for a protein shake into a jar. “In three or four hours, when I’m hungry, I’ll add water and I’ll have my drink.”

A ‘super green’ plate



Remember that “this is a way to get protein without adding carbohydrates or fat to the body.” Although Lygdback takes a milkshake as his first ‘snack’ (meal between meals), he insists that it is not mandatory to opt for a drink of this type. It is equally valid to take a piece of fruit or an infusion. The water will keep the stomach full.

Magnus drinks this shake after a training session with a client and before working out on his own body at the gym. To prepare it, all he needs is to mix the powder with a little water, which has no fat or carbohydrates. “I know exactly what I’m taking,” says the coach.

At lunchtime, he begins to prepare a dish that he calls “super green.” It is a salad that he makes himself with arugula, spinach, carrot, avocado and cucumber. He normally combines these ingredients with walnuts and smoked salmon. Although he seasons with a common product in salads such as oil, he also squeezes lemon juice, says ‘elconfidencial.com’.

The trainer reminds that the amount of salmon “will vary depending on the weight of the person.”

Remember that it is important to consult a doctor or nutritionist before starting any diet. With the help of a professional, it will be easier for each individual to know which foods facilitate weight loss and, above all, what is the ideal amount.