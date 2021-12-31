A pharmaceutical company has been found responsible for the opioid crisis in the United States

For the first time, a pharmaceutical company was found responsible for contributing to the opioid health crisis in the United States in a courtroom. According to the jury of an ongoing trial in New York since June, the American division of Teva Pharmaceuticals, an Israeli company, has deliberately downplayed the potential risks of its commercially available painkillers and did not take sufficient measures to prevent their over-spread. among the population in the state of New York.

Opioids are drugs that are used for pain management. They began to be synthesized in the early twentieth century, but their great diffusion dates back to the nineties. At that time, the American pharmaceutical company Purdue began selling oxycodone, marketed as OxyContin, carrying out a very aggressive marketing campaign to persuade doctors to prescribe it to their patients, claiming that it could be used to treat chronic pain without problems. addiction. In the United States many doctors abused the prescriptions of oxycodone, and in many cases patients began to prolong their intake even beyond the recommended terms: but both oxycodone and other opioids create serious problems of addiction, and have caused death from overdose of hundreds of thousands of people over the past 20 years.

However, Purdue is not the only pharmaceutical company that has played a role in the diffusion of opioids. Teva Pharmaceuticals, like other drug companies, is involved in many of the thousands of lawsuits related to the opioid addiction epidemic in the United States.

The one underway in New York is the second in which a verdict is reached (last month, in Ohio, there was another that recognized the responsibility of the large-scale distribution chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart) and the first which concerns both pharmaceutical companies and the large-scale distribution chain that sells them. In the coming months, the amount of compensation payable by Teva and the other companies held responsible will be established.

The trial relates in particular to the opioid-related crisis in Nassau and Suffolk counties. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most important public health control body in the United States, between 2010 and 2018 the numbers of opioid overdose deaths in the two counties doubled, reaching respectively. to more than 1,600 deaths and over 3,000 in 2019. According to the jury, the New York state government is also partly responsible for contributing to the crisis because it should have more strictly regulated the circulation of substances.

Shortly before the trial began, the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson announced that it would pay $ 230 million to New York state as part of a settlement to settle its legal disputes over the opioid crisis. A few weeks later, the three major opioid distributors in the United States, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp and AmerisourceBergen, had settled with New York state in damages totaling more than $ 1 billion.

A year ago, however, Purdue – which ended in bankruptcy in 2019 – had pleaded guilty to the charges against it in an agreement with the US Department of Justice, which included a fine of 8 billion dollars and 225 million and established that no company manager or shareholder would go to jail. On December 17, a court declared the settlement illegal, but Purdue is expected to appeal.

– Read also: The family who wanted to make money by curing the epidemic they had created