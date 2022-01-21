Yesterday’s session, after Wednesday’s, also confirmed that something new is happening on the equity markets. The performance of the European stock exchanges yesterday further confirmed a scenario already highlighted by the analysts of ProiezionidiBorsa. A phenomenon that has not been seen for some time is taking place on the European lists and on the Italian stock exchange.

A new bull scenario could be upon us on the European markets and the Italian stock exchange with the US stock market falling. What happened yesterday is symptomatic of a situation that has already occurred in Wednesday’s session as well. Wednesday was a tough session for the US stock market. All three of the major US stock market indices closed with falls of more than 1%. The Nasdaq, which finished down 1.2%, scored its fourth negative session in the last 5.

After the heavy closing of Wall Street, yesterday morning all the conditions were in place for the European stock exchanges to open strongly lower. Instead, after a cautious start, the lists began to gain ground and closed with a rise of around 0.7%. When the US stock market opened, the European squares were already on the highs of the day.

A phenomenon that has not been seen for some time is taking place on the European lists and on the Italian stock exchange

In the last two sessions, the European stock exchanges have risen despite the clear difficulties of the American stock market. The hypothesis on the table, to be confirmed in the next few sessions, is that the sales on Wall Street will turn into purchases of European equities. In fact, many European stocks, especially those linked to the business cycle, are much cheaper than most US stocks. For this reason, the upside potential of these stocks is higher than many of the Wall Street stocks, especially the tech stocks. These stocks have suffered more than others over the past 3 months.

Piazza Affari could be one of the stock exchanges favored by US investors. Our price list is still 80% from the absolute highs, unlike the German and French stock exchanges on all-time highs. Therefore, in theory, the Italian stock exchange has greater margins of appreciation together with the Spanish stock exchange, which is also still far from the absolute maximums.

Yesterday the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed up by 0.7%, ending on the high of the day at 27,570 points. Odds of 27,600 points are proving to be a tough resistance. Prices have attempted to surpass it in the last three sessions but have failed. Exceeding 27,600 points would push the Ftse Mib index close to the threshold of 28,000 points. On the downside, the threshold of 27,200 points must be carefully monitored. If prices fell below this level, they would reach 26,900 points.

