A Philippine bank will offer bitcoin trading

The Union Bank of the Philippines is planning to offer bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading and custody services to its clients, according to a Bloomberg report. The move seeks to capitalize on the rampant adoption of such businesses in the Asian nation, the report said, as the average investor in the country is expected to hold between 3% and 5% of their personal cryptocurrency assets over five years. Currently, those figures are around 1% to 2%, Cathay Casas, head of the bank’s blockchain and application programming interface group, told Bloomberg.

Casas said the new offerings represent “a way to future-proof our banking business.” “We are making efforts to educate our customers through social media as well, making sure they are safe,” he added.

The Union Bank of the Philippines offers a wide range of financial services to corporate and consumer clients, including investment management, trust banking, insurance brokerage, currency brokerage and private banking services. It was formed in 1968 and has over 3,000 employees.

Union Bank of the Philippines custody services for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies will also be able to include tokenized bonds, Casas told Bloomberg. According to the report, the bank became the first in the Philippines to launch its stablecoin in 2019 to provide “rural banks in its network with easier access to remittances and payments.”

Despite the bank’s positive stance towards Bitcoin, the country’s central bank governor Benjamin Diokno warned that cryptocurrencies could “pose a danger to the financial system” as they are “very vulnerable” to illegal activities, according to the report. .

Any medium of exchange can be exploited by criminals and blaming the tool rather than the person using it is a fallacious argument. For example, one of the largest cases of money laundering schemes discovered to date involved US dollars and the international bank HSBC. Conversely, the use of bitcoin for illicit activities is on the decline.