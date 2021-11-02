a photo confirms that filming will start shortly

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 definitively closes the franchise conceived and developed by James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is certainly an expected project, considering the great success of the two previous chapters, which arrived in theaters respectively in 2014 and 2017. The work, which sees a large part of the cast of the other films return, definitively closes the cycle started by James Gunn, director and screenwriter of one of the most popular franchises ofMCU, which led to the de cinematic universe The House of Ideas on other known planets. Well, although the author has recently been very busy between The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and the Christmas special of the Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems that we should not despair on the start of production.

River, our production office dog, in the arms of costume designer Judianna Makovsky, during a production meeting on # GotGVol3 as production quickly approaches. pic.twitter.com/HjtrGL0vx4 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 2, 2021

In fact, as reported in a tweet dedicated coming directly from the personal profile of James Gunn (and shared by Screen Rant), although the preliminary work has begun, the shooting has not yet started even if it is very close. The image of the post depicts a dog, the mascot of the production, in the arms of the costume designer Judianna Makovsky, during one of the design meetings. The text is closed by the film-maker who claims: “Production is fast approaching.” This implies that sooner than we can expect, there may be some interesting news regarding the project.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is produced by Marvel Entertainment And Marvel Studios with a cast consisting of Chris Pratt who interprets Star-Lord / Peter Quill, Will Poulter debuting in the role of Adam Warlock, Dave Bautista that embodies Drax, Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha), Vin Diesel that double Groot, Zoe Saldana which lends its face to Gamora and many more. We do not yet know for sure if the date that has been indicated for the release in American theaters, or May 5, 2023, will actually be confirmed in the course of work. A lot of course will depend on when the shooting starts and if there will be no real problems.

