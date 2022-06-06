a photo of her daughter Blue Ivy leaked on the web and shocked Internet users!









Blue Ivy, the lookalike of Rihanna?

Blue Ivy is the daughter of two international stars, who no longer have anything to prove. On the one hand, she has for mother the queen of r&bto know Beyoncé, famous singercomposer, dancerAmerican producer and actress, having sold over 35 million albums worldwide, and being considered as one of the greatest artists of all time. And on the other, she has a father Jay Z, a famous rapper and american businessmenbeing one of America’s highest-earning hip-hop artists.

Thereby, Jay-z and Beyoncé, by their notoriety, are therefore constantly hunted by the paparazzi but try somehow to protect their 10-year-old granddaughter of one excessive media exposure. Unfortunately, although he is very careful, some clichés still appear in the media…

Indeed, lately, a rare Photo of Blue Ivy leaked on the webthis Thursday, May 26, 2022. On this one, the girl has shocked netizens by how fast she grew but mostly because of the striking resemblance let them find him with Rihanna!












