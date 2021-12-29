News

a phrase from the film with Tom Hanks among the best quotes in history

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Tonight at 21:20 on Italia 1 the classic will be broadcast Forrest Gump, award-winning film by Robert Zemeckis who projected the director of Back to the Future into the Olympus of the greatest and made earn a Tom Hanks the Academy Award for Best Actor for the second consecutive year. There are countless famous quotes from the film.

Many curiosities related to the 1994 film, from the salary of Tom Hanks who did not receive a regular fee for the film but he asked the studio for a percentage of the proceeds (then bringing home over 40 million dollars, an absurd figure considering that Hanks was not so famous at the time) up to the incredible special effects that were awarded with the Oscar.

But there is also another peculiarity that makes this great film even more memorable: we are talking about the countless quotes that over time have become real pearls in the history of cinema, so much so that one in particular (perhaps the most famous, remembered and cited) was chosen by the American Film Institute which included it in the # 40 in the 100 Best Movie Quotes of All Time. What’s the sentence? Here she is: “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get “).

Not only that, the AFI has always entered Forrest Gump at the # 37 position of the 100 best cheering movies Of all times. As you know, in 1994 Forrest Gump achieved extraordinary success all over the world: with a collection of 683 million dollars, Robert Zemeckis’ film ended up in second place in that year’s box office behind only The Lion King.

For other curiosities about the film, we refer you to the bizarre ideas discarded for a sequel to Forrest Gump.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Blockstream raises $ 210 million for ASIC mining Bitcoin

August 25, 2021

Khaby Lame overtakes Charli D’Amelio? That is what is missing!

July 16, 2021

Australia, the girl who has been missing for 18 days has been found. It was found in a man’s house

November 6, 2021

a story of expectations, blows and infidelity

September 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button