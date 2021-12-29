a phrase from the film with Tom Hanks among the best quotes in history

Tonight at 21:20 on Italia 1 the classic will be broadcast Forrest Gump, award-winning film by Robert Zemeckis who projected the director of Back to the Future into the Olympus of the greatest and made earn a Tom Hanks the Academy Award for Best Actor for the second consecutive year. There are countless famous quotes from the film.

Many curiosities related to the 1994 film, from the salary of Tom Hanks who did not receive a regular fee for the film but he asked the studio for a percentage of the proceeds (then bringing home over 40 million dollars, an absurd figure considering that Hanks was not so famous at the time) up to the incredible special effects that were awarded with the Oscar.

But there is also another peculiarity that makes this great film even more memorable: we are talking about the countless quotes that over time have become real pearls in the history of cinema, so much so that one in particular (perhaps the most famous, remembered and cited) was chosen by the American Film Institute which included it in the # 40 in the 100 Best Movie Quotes of All Time. What’s the sentence? Here she is: “Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get “).

Not only that, the AFI has always entered Forrest Gump at the # 37 position of the 100 best cheering movies Of all times. As you know, in 1994 Forrest Gump achieved extraordinary success all over the world: with a collection of 683 million dollars, Robert Zemeckis’ film ended up in second place in that year’s box office behind only The Lion King.

For other curiosities about the film, we refer you to the bizarre ideas discarded for a sequel to Forrest Gump.