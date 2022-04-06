“A place in silence” celebrates four years of its unexpected success

On a day like today, but in 2018, “A Quiet Place” was released on the big screen, an ideal feature film for horror lovers, directed by actor and director John Krasinski, and in which he stars alongside Emily Blunt, his real-life wife.

The film follows a family that must live in silence in an apocalyptic world where strange sound-sensitive creatures hunt humans.

The synopsis indicates that the life of the group is complicated, the mother goes into labor surrounded by monstrous creatures that threaten her life and that of the little ones.

Other details and figures

“A Quiet Place” became an unexpected box office smash, grossing over $340 million worldwide. The film also received acclaim from critics, who praised its originality, atmosphere, acting and direction, calling it “clever and wickedly terrifying”.

“A Quiet Place” garnered numerous awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Effects, a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Sound, and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Soundtrack.

Fun facts

As a curious fact, the actress Millicent Simmonds, Regan in the film, is actually deaf. Another important fact is that the film is the directorial debut of John Krasinski.

In a past interview, Kransinski stated that before directing “A Quiet Place” he was never a fan of horror movies.

Aftermath

The first two films were directed by Kransinski. The terror persists in 2021 with its sequel “A Quiet Place” Part II.

“The Abbott family now faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures they hunt by sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the path of sand.”

The Abbotts split up midway through the movie when Regan (Millicent Simmonds) goes looking for the source of a radio broadcast and drags Emmett along with her. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) stays in her shelter with Marcus (Noah Jupe) and the newborn baby, but she will have to go get medicine from a pharmacy and a visit from a creature will create tense moments.

The saga broke several box office records, despite its opening in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, and raised more than 295 million dollars worldwide.