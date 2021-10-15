News

A Place in the Sun, what does Will Smith have to do with the soap?

Un Posto al Sole is a beloved soap, but what does American actor Will Smith have to do with it? Surely no one had ever thought about this connection.

Before talking about anything let us dwell on bet of the soap that will air today, Thursday 29 April 2021, on Rai 3 and its advances to understand what will be waiting for us starting at 19.30. The shipyards are forced to stop, their production is currently blocked and there is no possibility to go on. Silvia remains worried about Michele as he is definitely downcast from a very long period of inactivity where he was unable to work and which leads him to experience moments of great sadness.

Renato cannot accept Nico’s behavior from which he feels very disappointed. The attitude that Giulia and Raffaele had towards him also weighed down, guilty of unacceptable behavior. They didn’t trust him. The return to Berlin will lead Jimmy to have to approach a reality that, put in this way, is truly unacceptable. But now let’s read something about the American actor.

Apparently it seems impossible to make a connection between A Place in the Sun, a very popular Italian soap opera set in Naples, and American actor Will Smith. There is actually a red thread that binds these two parts and is Gabriele Muccino. The Roman director directed some episodes of the soap when he was very young and was the director of two films with the American, namely The Pursuit of Happiness and Seven Souls. Curiosity, therefore, wants Gabriele to have passed from Posillipo to a TV of a good level in Hollywood cinema after a few years.

The pursuit of happiness is a film that tells the story of a desperate man, played by the former prince of Bel Air, who has to deal with a son to support and a job he cannot find. However, his poignant story will show that when you put strength into what you do, the results can really come. Seven souls instead it is the story of repentance, love, death and sacrifice. Seven people are helped by a stranger who was guilty of negligently causing a bad accident a few years earlier. What revolves around these two films is Smith’s skill and Muccino’s mastery of directing.

