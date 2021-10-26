A place in the sun, who is Marina Tagliaferri making Giulia? Age, husband, children, sister, journalist, Simmenthal advertising, Instagram

Marina Tagliaferri is a talented Roman actress, known by the large television audience for a quarter of a century as Giulia Poggi in the Rai 3 fiction A Place in the Sun. Let’s get to know it better.

Who is Marina Tagliaferri, the actress who plays Giulia in A Place in the Sun?

Marina Tagliaferri is a talented actress known by the large television audience for a quarter of a century because she plays the role of Giulia Poggi in the fiction by Rai 3 A Place in the Sun. Although she has a long theatrical career behind her, she has certainly become famous for her role in the soap opera set in Naples, where she has been among the protagonists since the first episode of the series, which aired on 21 October 1996.

Marina is also very popular as a voice actress: she voiced Meryl Streep in several films, Whoopi Goldberg in Clara’s big heart and many other Hollywood artists.

Age

Marina Tagliaferri has 68 years old: was born in Rome on December 13, 1953, under the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Husband and Marina Tagliaferri

The actress is quite reserved about her personal life, so she lets nothing out on the sentimental side. However, she has never been married and has no children.

Sister

Many think that Laura Tagliaferri, the wife of the actor Marzio Honorato, his colleague in fiction A Place in the Sun, both his sister. The two women share the surname, Tagliaferri, but they are not relatives, even if they have become good friends.

Simmenthal advertising with Marina Tagliaferri

From 1993 to 1996 she was the testimonial of the advertising campaign for Simmenthal meat. She is remembered by everyone for the phrase:

It’s easy to say yes to Simmenthal!

A Place in the Sun

A quarter of a century for the soap opera 100% made in Naples. The Roman actress Marina Tagliaferri is a historical face of the fiction longer than Rai Tre Un posto al SolAnd. In the TV series she plays a character much loved by the public, since the first episode aired on October 1, 1996, Giulia Poggi. Tagliaferri interrupted her presence in the cast for a period, from 2008 to 2011, to follow other professional projects, returning from then on to being always present among the historical protagonists.

Curiosity

Let’s discover three curiosities about the actress:

in July 2016, as an Officer of the Civil Status of Bassano Romano, she wore the tricolor sash to celebrate the wedding of her niece Cristina and her future husband Roberto Ciotti;

he published a recipe book in 2006. The title? A place at the table, obviously;

she is very attached to her little dog Bricca.

