A place where the PlayStation 5s are easily found

A year after its release, the PlayStation 5 console produced by Sony continues to be in short supply around the world for various reasons, including the very high demand and the crisis of the so-called “supply chain”. The Guardian however, he has identified a place where they can be found relatively easily: it is the Gaza Strip, an autonomous territory governed by the Palestinian political-terrorist group Hamas and for years the subject of a stringent embargo by the Israeli authorities.

At least three shops visited since Guardian they are stocked with PlayStation 5. Adham Masri, a clerk at the Mobile Zone store, explains that on average he sells three to five a month: “but the demand is limited,” he explains. The Gaza Strip is in fact one of the poorest places in the world: more than half of the approximately two million inhabitants live below the poverty line. The Israeli embargo, imposed due to the violence and terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel, makes it almost impossible to obtain basic necessities on a regular basis, and blackouts have been the order of the day for years.

Hassan al Baik, who runs an electronics store in the Strip, says the first PlayStation 5s arrived in April via the smuggling corridors. They were originally bought in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, then disassembled and brought piece by piece to Gaza, where they were reassembled. Because of these difficulties, some were sold for around 1,400 euros: a very high price, especially by the standards of the Strip. In recent months, Israel has finally allowed imports of Playstation 5 into the Strip, which still remain quite expensive: today they are sold for around 900 euros, almost double the list price in Europe.

Al Baik explains that so far he has sold PlayStation 5 mainly to clubs and arcades, which then rent them to their customers. Hardly a person who lives in the Strip can afford to pay that amount, alone, for a console.

In recent times, the already bad living conditions in the Gaza Strip have worsened further due to the pandemic, the 11-day war with Israel in May and the global supply chain crisis. At the beginning of 2021, therefore before the war, the World Bank had estimated that the unemployment rate in the Strip was close to 50 percent, the highest figure ever recorded.

PlayStation 5’s main competitor, the Xbox Series X console, can also be found in electronics stores in Gaza; the demand is possibly even lower than for the PlayStation. Al Baik says he has only sold a couple recently.