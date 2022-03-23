A Plague Tale: Requiem could have leaked its release date on the Xbox Store

A Plague Tale: Requiem It was announced last year during the Xbox conference at E3 2021. At that time Asobo Studios and Focus Home Interactive confirmed that it would arrive sometime this year to Xbox Series X/S, PC and PS5, also including a cloud version for Nintendo Switch. Since then no further details have been released about the release date of this long-awaited sequel, but the Xbox Store could have inadvertently advanced the day in which the new adventure of Amicia and Hugo will be released.

As reflected in the data sheet A Plague Tale: Requiem on the Xbox Store, this new game will be released on June 17 at least on Xbox (although there is no reason not to think that it could arrive that same day to the rest of the confirmed platforms). This date will fit within the release window in which the first game is released, A Plague Tale: Innocencewhich hit the market in mid-May 2019.

The achievements of A Plague Tale: Requiem

However, the date that is reflected in the Xbox Store contains an error: instead of 2022, it marks June 17, 2021, a date on which it was obviously not put up for sale. Being a date not officially confirmed It would be understandable if it had a typo, but this error raises a little more doubts when we believe at face value that it will be released that day. yes, recently the list of game achievements has been leaked and there are even users who They claim that it can already be pre-installed on Xboxnews that could anticipate a possible announcement of its release date sooner rather than later.

While its managers confirm the release date of A Plague Tale: Requiemthe only official information we have about it is that it will take place sometime in 2022 and be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch through cloud version. It has also been confirmed that reach the Xbox Game Pass catalog from the same day of its premiere, both on consoles and computers and play in the cloud. If you want to know more about this title, we tell you all the information that we have in our advance.