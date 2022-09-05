A plan for the humanization of laboratories

DAILYPHARMA | 05.09.2022 – 11:53

The humanization of clinical laboratories or the creation of an Observatory for the dissemination of current issues in Laboratory Medicine are some of the strategic lines of the new 2022-2024 Strategic Plan of the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (SEQCML) and whose objective “It is the improvement of the health of the patients”.

The new project, developed over a period of eight months, was born with the aim of structuring the actions of the Board of Directors and the SEQCML during this triennium. The Strategic Plan has been developed in several phases, including a massive survey of members, and has been structured thanks to the work of a committee of experts made up of members independent of the Board of Directors.

The new Strategic Plan contemplates a total of 50 actions and nine strategic lines to be implemented. Among them, the president of the SEQCML, Antonio Buño, highlights the Humaniza Program. “We seek to develop a humanization policy aimed at clinical laboratories in their pre-analytical phase and at the time of sample collection, to ensure humanized care for patients, family members and companions,” he explains.

The commitment to 5P medicine (personalized, predictive, preventive, participatory and population-based) and the promotion of patient-oriented care among scientific societies are also key axes of the project. On the other hand, the new Strategic Plan is committed to the development of collaboration formulas between laboratory specialists and professionals from other specialties and the promotion of personalized medicine linked to molecular biology.

Likewise, it seeks to promote the specialties of Laboratory Medicine through different actions. In particular, the aim is to carry out research projects through a multi-centre registry where a large number of laboratories participate, the development of a channel of good practices and the launch of a SEQCML Observatory “for the monitoring and dissemination of current issues , successful experiences and trends in Laboratory Medicine”, explains Dr. Antonio Buño.

The Society also proposes the creation of a working group to assess the impact of the 2030 agenda on Laboratory Medicine and identify the measures that must be adopted to move towards a green laboratory.

The new Strategic Plan has detected a series of aspects for improvement and a series of barriers to overcome. One of them is the lack of recognition of the contribution of Laboratory Medicine and the clinical laboratory in diagnostic and research work. In addition, there is an excessive demand for laboratory tests and an increase in spending, which can generate, according to the president of the SEQCML, “a biased image of the clinical laboratory and Laboratory Medicine among managers of hospitals or regional health services” .