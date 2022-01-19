A plan has been approved to lift Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy

Puerto Rico – a group of Caribbean islands that is part of the United States as an “unincorporated territory” – has reached an agreement to restructure much of its huge public debt, which in 2017 forced it to become the first US state to declare itself. insolvent, i.e. unable to repay creditors. The deal was approved by a US federal judge and calls for Puerto Rico’s debt, which currently amounts to over $ 30 billion, to be reduced to $ 7.4 billion. The local government will begin repaying its creditors, which it hasn’t done for about five years.

Puerto Rico in 2017 declared that it would not be able to repay its creditors. At the time, it had over $ 70 billion in government bonds and $ 50 billion in unpaid pensions to its government employees.

However, the internal situation remains critical. The economy is in serious trouble and is in fact under the tutelage of a council of experts created by the American Congress, which the locals call “the Junta”. Various other minor but still very serious bankruptcies, such as that of the electricity services company, have not yet been resolved. Many also fear that now that the government will start paying its debts again it will be forced to further cut social services and the already tight welfare state.