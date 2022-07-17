News

A plane carrying 11 tons of weapons crashes in Greece

A plane carrying 11 tons of weapons crashed on Saturday night in Kavala, a city in northern Greece, while flying from Serbia to Bangladesh via Jordan.

The Greek authorities have asked people living two kilometers from the site to stay in their homes.

Eight people on board the plane died. in the accident, authorities said.

State television reported that the army, explosives experts and staff from the Greek Atomic Energy Commission would not approach the area until it was deemed safe.

