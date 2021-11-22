A plane full of Ferraris takes off from Malpensa airport

A trip by plane for more than ten Ferraris, a special load left from Malpensa airport. Many Prancing Horse cars have taken off, in the supercar group there were both racing models and road cars and even two single-seaters, just like the ones we see racing on Formula 1 tracks.

The Facebook page ‘Vola Malpensa Milano Mxp’ has unveiled the images of the special plane, several photographs showing the Ferraris loaded on board a Boeing 777 cargo model of the “Saudia Cargo”. All the employees working in the airport apron were obviously amazed at the sight of all those exceptional supercars.

One Ferrari after another, of inestimable value, seen all together, something that perhaps happens only once in a lifetime and that in fact intrigued everyone present. The social page told just about it immense amazement, clearly inevitable, of men, who were immediately attracted by the precious and unique load. Cars that certainly could not go unnoticed, there were many and one more beautiful than the other.

Most likely the supercars protagonists of the special flight at Malpensa were the same ones that appeared a few days ago at Mugello (where the new Daytona has just been presented) during private customer races. A load of rampant hypercars from the Maranello company, of great value, which are most likely to leave for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where the next round of the championship is scheduled to take place during the month of December.

A whole plane full of Ferraris we had never seen it here in Malpensa, and who knows if we will ever see it again. Fans collected the images of the moment of boarding, when all those present stood with wide eyes on the airport runway. Malpensa has been experiencing a real boom in the cargo segment for a year now. There is talk of an average growth that is always above 30% compared to 2019. The fans of Aeroporti Lombardi, who are always super informed and have all the data in hand, have also anticipated the numbers of October 2021 , speaking of 67,614 tons, a good + 31.8% on 2019.

