A plane with 22 people on board disappears – WAPA.tv – News

Nepalese rescuers went on Sunday by helicopter and on foot to a remote mountainous region of Nepal after the disappearance of a plane with 22 people on board, announced by the airline Tara Air.

“A domestic flight to Jomsom that took off in Pokhara (central-west) lost contact” with air traffic control, Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesman for the company, told AFP.

The plane, a Twin Otter carrying 19 passengers – including two Germans and four Indians – and three crew members, had taken off from Pokhara on Sunday, but contact was lost about 15 minutes later.

The last known location of the plane was at the height of an area near Ghorepani, a town located 2,874 meters above sea level, according to air authorities.

The Civil Aviation Authority indicated that in addition to helicopters, army personnel, police personnel and members of the Himalayan Rescue Association have been deployed for search operations.

“Right now we can’t say exactly where the plane is and in what condition. There have been no reports from local residents of a big fire or other indications,” said Dev Raj Subedi, a Pokhara airport spokesman.

“Search operations are hampered by bad weather. Three helicopters had to return and now an army helicopter is trying to reach the area,” he told AFP, as daylight began to decline in the area.

Tourist destination

Jomsom is a popular destination for trekkers in the Himalayas, about a 20-minute flight from Pokhara, which is 200 kilometers west of Kathmandu.

Air transport in Nepal has grown a lot in recent years, thanks to the high number of tourists, a large part of them mountain lovers.

But this Himalayan country has a dismal safety record due to poorly trained pilots and aircraft maintenance problems.

The European Union has banned all Nepalese airlines from accessing its airspace for security reasons.

The country also has very dangerous tracks, located between snow-covered mountains.

In March 2018, a plane from the Bangladeshi company US-Bangla Airlines crashed near Kathmandu airport, killing 51 people.

The most dramatic accident occurred in 1992, when 167 people lost their lives when a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed near Kathmandu airport.

Two months earlier, a Thai Airways plane had crashed in this same area, killing 113 people.